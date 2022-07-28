Pet Pals TV

Sunset concert working to help rescue animals

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A big event is coming up Saturday, August 6.

In an effort to raise funds and awareness for Speedway Animal Rescue, a sunset charity concert at Meadowood Park in Speedway hopes to help animals in need.

From amputations, puppy parvo, to owner surrenders of serious medical issues, Speedway Animal Rescue has seen an increase in rescue numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

To help with medical costs, Jennie Devoe and Rich Hardesty will be the featured artists performing at the concert to raise funds. To help out SAR even further, Hardesty plans to adopt one of their own rescue dogs.

The concert is from 5 – 9 p.m. at Meadowood Park in Speedway, where there will also be merchandise and concessions for purchase. A $25 donation is asked from concert-goers.