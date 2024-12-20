35°
Wolves to take center stage on ‘Pet Pals TV’

by: Dakarai Turner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Patty Spitler, host of “Pet Pals TV,” along with videographer, reporter, and wildlife enthusiast Steve Sweitzer, are bringing attention to one of nature’s most captivating creatures: Wolves.

The team will explore the world of wolves, with a special focus on conservation efforts.

Sweitzer recently sat down with an animal advocate and actress, who is working on an upcoming documentary that highlights the importance of protecting wolves.

Viewers can catch the full story during “Pet Pals TV,” which airs Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. on WISH-TV.

For more information and additional segments, visit the show’s official website at PetPalsTV.com

