10th National Eucharistic Congress

The National Eucharistic Congress, a gathering meant for Catholics across the United States but welcoming to people of all faiths, offers a unique opportunity for spiritual enrichment and communal celebration.

Father Pat Beidelman, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Indianapolis, who is co-chair of the Liturgy Committee for the National Eucharistic Congress, and Gabriela Ross, director of the archdiocesan Office of Marriage and Family Life, joined us to share more information.