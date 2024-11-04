2024 Election Enters Final Days

On this Pre-Election edition of All Indiana Politics, in just 2 days you, the voters, will decide our next governor, US senator, and President. Election officials in many Indiana counties already report high voter turnout. WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, recently sat down with the chairs of Republican and Democratic parties. They talked about the state of the election and what races they're watching on Tuesday night.

And we turn to Indiana's best Political Team to find out what they're watching for on election night.