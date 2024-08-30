5 Stages of Grief and How it Leads to Building the Bridge Over Troubled Waters

God allows us to experience empty in order for us to experience plenty as He fills us back up with Him. Which is why our deepest wounds gain the greatest wisdom because God is growing us in Wisdom and understanding through our pain and suffering. Our ego is where pride and judgement live. Through our pain, suffering, and sacrifice, it's the only thing that grabs our attention enough to create a humble heart, humility, understanding our place in this world and realizing that we are here for all of us. He gives us the ability to know and understand His unconditional love.