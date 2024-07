Glaucoma is a disease caused by pressure within the eye. Over time, it can lead to vision loss or even blindness. In the U.S., about three million people are affected by it. There is no cure, but researchers are working to develop a new therapy that could give people with glaucoma a better outlook.

