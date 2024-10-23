New!
A Halloween Tradition and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 25 through Sunday, October 27, 2024. This week: A Halloween Tradition and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Historic Irvington Halloween Festival Street Fair
Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-5:00pm
5700 E Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl
Saturday, October 26, 5:00pm-10:00pm
Indianapolis, IN
Halloween Tricks & treats 5K & Kids Candy Dash
Sunday, October 27, 10:30am-12:00pm
Indiana State Museum front lawn
650 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Fishers Parks' Boo Bash
Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-2:00pm
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
6 Municipal Dr
Fishers, IN
VoltCon 2024!
October 26 - October 27, 10:00am-3:00pm
2544 Executive Drive
Indianapolis, IN
First Annual Pumpkins and Paws
Saturday, October 26, 11:00am-3:00pm
Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex
1900 E Main St
Danville, IN
Celebrate Diwali: Festival of Lights
October 25 - October 26, 10:00am-11:30am
425 E Main St,
Carmel, IN
97th National FFA Convention & Expo
October 23 - October 26
500 South Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) 2024
Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-7:00pm
Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art
500 West Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
ZooBoo
Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society
Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm
Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center
450 W. Ohio St.
Indianapolis, IN
Harvest Nights
Now through November 2
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Headless Horseman Festival
Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm
13400 Allisonville Rd,
Fishers, IN
