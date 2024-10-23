Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, October 25 through Sunday, October 27, 2024. This week: A Halloween Tradition and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Historic Irvington Halloween Festival Street Fair

Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-5:00pm

Historic Irvington

5700 E Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

5th Annual Halloween Bar Crawl

Saturday, October 26, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Broad Ripple

Indianapolis, IN

Halloween Tricks & treats 5K & Kids Candy Dash

Sunday, October 27, 10:30am-12:00pm

Indiana State Museum front lawn

650 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Fishers Parks' Boo Bash

Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-2:00pm

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

6 Municipal Dr

Fishers, IN

VoltCon 2024!

October 26 - October 27, 10:00am-3:00pm

Wyndham Indianapolis West

2544 Executive Drive

Indianapolis, IN

First Annual Pumpkins and Paws

Saturday, October 26, 11:00am-3:00pm

Hendricks County 4-H Fairgrounds and Conference Complex

1900 E Main St

Danville, IN

Celebrate Diwali: Festival of Lights

October 25 - October 26, 10:00am-11:30am

Carmel Clay Public Library

425 E Main St,

Carmel, IN

97th National FFA Convention & Expo

October 23 - October 26

Lucas Oil Stadium

500 South Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) 2024

Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-7:00pm

Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

500 West Washington Street

Indianapolis, IN

ZooBoo

Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Celebrating Latino and Hispanic Heritage at Indiana Historical Society

Now through Friday, October 11, 10:00am-5:00pm

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 W. Ohio St.

Indianapolis, IN

Harvest Nights

Now through November 2

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Headless Horseman Festival

Thursday, October 03 – October 27, 6:00pm-10:00pm

Conner Prairie

13400 Allisonville Rd,

Fishers, IN

Find a Voting Center in Indiana

