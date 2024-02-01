A heart warming story to celebrate National Wear Red Day

On Friday, February 2, the nation observes National Wear Red Day, shedding light on the fact that heart disease stands as the primary cause of death among women.

The 20th anniversary of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement coincides with this significant day, aiming to empower women by equipping them with tools to lead longer, healthier lives.

Statistics reveal that nearly half of the women over the age of 20 contend with some form of cardiovascular disease, encompassing conditions such as high blood pressure.

However, the majority of cardiovascular events can be thwarted through lifestyle modifications and education, underscoring the importance of raising awareness and promoting preventative measures.

Here's one woman's story of how a run in with heart disease changed life for her and her family.