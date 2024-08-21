A Year of Growth: Reflecting on Reverend Vickie Van Nevel’s Ministry

In this enriching episode of "Pulpit Perspectives," host Reverend Dr. Kent Lundy sits down with Reverend Vickie Van Nevel at the scenic First United Methodist Church in South Bend. As they explore Reverend Van Nevel’s nearly two-year tenure at the church, the conversation uncovers inspiring insights into spiritual leadership, community integration, and personal growth within the ministry.

### Key Takeaways:

#### 1. **Unity in Diversity:**

Reverend Van Nevel shares the heartening journey of merging First United Methodist Church with Northwest United Methodist Church. Nearly two years into the process, she celebrates the emerging sense of unity among the congregations. This merger highlights the power of community and cooperation, emphasizing how different groups can come together under a common mission and identity in worship, enhancing the collective spiritual journey. It’s a testament to the ability of faith communities to adapt and thrive through change.

#### 2. **Inspirational Leadership:**

A significant theme of this episode is the influence of strong leadership. Reverend Van Nevel credits Reverend Cindy Reynolds as a pivotal inspiration for her own call to ministry, particularly noting how rare it was to see women in such roles at that time. This reflects the ongoing need for diverse role models in leadership positions within religious communities, to inspire and activate the potential in others. Vickie’s storytelling underscores the importance of having mentors that resonate on a personal level, shaping one’s path profoundly.

#### 3. **Spiritual and Social Integration:**

The discussion beautifully ties into how personal hobbies and interests, like gardening and photography, integrate with and enhance Vickie's pastoral duties. These activities not only bring personal joy and relaxation but also provide analogies and insights that enrich her sermons and spiritual teachings. This integration underscores the holistic approach to spirituality where personal interests align with and support one’s ministry, showcasing a balance that fosters genuine connection and engagement with the congregation.

### Conclusion:

Reverend Vickie Van Nevel’s experiences and insights provide a compelling look into the nuances of church leadership and the power of community and connectivity in a dynamic religious environment. Whether it's through merging congregations or nurturing personal growth and hobbies, the episode encourages a holistic and inclusive approach to faith leadership. Join us next time on "Pulpit Perspectives," as we continue to explore the transformative stories from clergy and their congregations across the North District.

Rev. Vickie Van Nevel, Senior Pastor of South Bend First UMC

https://www.facebook.com/FirstMethodistSB

https://www.firstmethodistsb.org

North District page of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church: https://www.inumc.org/districts/north-district/

Facebook page of the North District of the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church: https://www.facebook.com/NorthDistrictINUMC