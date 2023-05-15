About Idols

We religious folk have sometimes made it a point to highlight and amplify the differences between human communities, customs, and cultures. In today’s story, found in Acts 17:22-31, we read about an encounter between the Apostle Paul and some Roman citizens. Instead of emphasizing the differences between them, Paul draws inspiration from his audience’s own traditions and philosophies. Then, he calls them to a greater awareness of our close connection to God and one another. This talk reflects on these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.