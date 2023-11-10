About Tomorrow

Today’s message marks the 4th in a series in which Northwood will consider some of Jesus’ teachings about money and possessions. Today, we’ll be learning from some of the teachings of Jesus found in Matthew 6:25-34 in which Jesus tells us ‘Not to worry.’ Upon first blush, it would seem as though today’s text has little to do with what precedes it, but without considering what comes before we may well miss the main point. In this episode, we’ll discuss these things. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.