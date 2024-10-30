Ace Hardware Church: Chris Matthews Shares His Vision for United Methodist Communities

In this insightful and inspiring episode of "Pulpit Perspectives," we welcome Chris Matthews, pastor at Gary Christ United Methodist Church and 5th Avenue United Methodist Church, to delve into the dynamic landscape of faith, community, and leadership. Here are the three key takeaways from our conversation with Chris Matthews:

**1. The Balance Between Doing and Being in Faith:**

Chris Matthews emphasizes the importance of balancing action and rest in the Christian faith. He discusses how "doing" and "being" are inextricably linked, with each playing a crucial role in one's spiritual journey. Reflecting on his own practices, Chris shares how he integrates rest and reflection into his ministry to avoid burnout and stay spiritually connected. This balance is crucial not only for personal spiritual health but also for effective leadership in faith communities.

**2. The Emerging Church Movement and Its Influence:**

Chris delves into the influence of the emerging church movement on mainline denominations, particularly within United Methodist congregations. Inspired by authors Leonard Sweet, Brian McLaren, and Michael Beck, he discusses the need for a theology without baggage and the future of creating Christian community beyond traditional church walls. Chris uses the metaphor of the United Methodist Church being more like an "Ace Hardware" store to emphasize the need for practicality and accessibility in modern Christian practices. This perspective offers fresh insights into how churches can remain relevant and impactful in today’s world.

**3. Strengthening Church Communities Through Connection and Collaboration:**

Looking ahead, Chris outlines his vision for church leadership centered on three core values: connection, collaboration, and revival. He stresses the vital role of working together within churches and across congregations to foster a sense of unity and shared purpose. Highlighting his involvement in programs like Strengthening the Black Church and the Maximum Impact Cohort, Chris talks about the significance of building strong support systems and accountability networks within the church. His teachings underscore the importance of keeping Jesus at the center of all efforts, predicting that true revival will emerge through collaborative efforts inspired by Christ-centered fellowship.

