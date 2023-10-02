Actress Carolyn McCormick From “Law & Order”

Actress Carolyn McCormick is perhaps best known for her role as Dr. Elizabeth Olivet in “Law & Order”, but her career has encompassed many different starring roles on stage and screen. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Ms. McCormick discusses her career, her time as America’s favorite psychiatrist, and what’s next for her award-winning, successful career.





