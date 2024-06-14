African-American Music Used to Help Heal Patients at Eskenazi Health

Arts with a Purpose at Eskenazi Health commemorated Black Music Month by using the arts to create positive change, social awareness, and inclusivity in the Circle City.

Music enthusiasts and professionals with Arts with A Purpose paid homage to rich African traditions that influenced jazz, hip-hop, R&B, and rock and roll. President Jimmy Carter established Black Music Month in 1979; the observance is reaffirmed annually by presidential proclamation.

African Americans have contributed a lot to the culture landscape of America and helped shaped the country, and influenced an entire world,” Bishop said.Each week this June, Black artists are featured performers at Eskenazi Health through the Marianne Tobias Music Program. It’s an effort to facilitate distraction from pain and reduce anxiety in patients.