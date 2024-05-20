Alex Kershaw, Historian and Author of “Patton’s Prayer”

Alex Kershaw is one of the world’s leading historians of World War II. On this week’s Leaders and Legends podcast, Alex joins us to discuss his superb new book “Patton’s Prayer” that details the Battle of the Bulge, the defeat of Nazi Germany, but most important, the courage and the leadership that made a final triumph possible.

