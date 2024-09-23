All Indiana Politics Talks to 8th District Candidates

Today we launch our series of interviews with some of the key candidates on your ballot. We begin today with Indiana’s 8th congressional district in southwest Indiana. Congressman Larry Bucshon is not seeking another term. Three men are running to succeed him... Republican Mark Messmer, Democrat Erik Hurt and Libertarian Richard Fitzlaff. Messmer turned down our invitation for an interview. We hear first from Eric Hurt who sat down with WISH-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist.

We also sit down with 8th district Libertarian candidate, Richard Fitzlaff.

And our Political Team discuss two possible threats to the Trump campaign including his false claims about immigrants eating pets in an Ohio town.