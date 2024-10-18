Search
All of Us Research Program’s Quest to Improve Precision Medicine

October 18, 2024

The National Institute of Health’s All of Us Research Program is a federally-funded program on a mission to collect health data from one million or more diverse individuals across the U.S. over the course of many years, with the goal of improving precision medicine for us and future generations. The program has partner sites across the nation, as well as a mobile tour, which recently made a stop in Indianapolis.