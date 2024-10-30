New!
All the best Taylor Swift events and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, 2024. This week: All the best Taylor Swift events and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
- TAY/gate at the Indiana State Museum
- Indianapolis Zoo’s Wildest Era
- Baseb(All) Too Well: Concert Pre-Party at Victory Field
- Skyline Brunch: Eras Edition
- The Eras Tour Drag Brunch at the Skyline Club
- The Eras Halloween Bash at the Skyline Club
- Swiftie Par-TAY at the Indianapolis Children’s Museum
- Wildest Dreams Rooftop Bash at 3UP Rooftop Lounge in Carmel
- Shake It Off Fest at Carmel Midtown Plaza
- Taylor Swift Event at Hotel Nickel Plate Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel
- Taylor Swift Party! in Franklin
- Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelet Party at the Festival Country Indiana Visitor Center in Franklin
- Taylor Swift Party at Washington Township Park in Avon
- Love You To Boone Party at the Hampton Inn Indianapolis Northwest in Whitestown
- Swiftie Celebration: Eras Tour Tay-Gate Party at Belle Rose Weddings in Shelbyville
29th Annual Spirit & Place Festival
November 01 - November 10
425 University Blvd
Indianapolis, IN
ZooBoo
Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm
1200 W Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Harvest Nights
Now through November 2
4000 N Michigan Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Find a Voting Center in Indiana
If you have a suggestion for the show you can reach me at: Allan.Haw@wishtv.com.