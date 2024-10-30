Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, 2024. This week: All the best Taylor Swift events and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

29th Annual Spirit & Place Festival

November 01 - November 10

Downtown Indianapolis

425 University Blvd

Indianapolis, IN

ZooBoo

Now Through Thursday, October 31, 9:00am-4:00pm

Indianapolis Zoo

1200 W Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Harvest Nights

Now through November 2

Newfields

4000 N Michigan Rd

Indianapolis, IN

