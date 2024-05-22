Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26, 2024 plus Memorial Day. This week: All the Race Weekend Festivities and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Miller Lite Carb Day

Friday, May 24, 8:00am-6:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service

Friday, May 24, 12:00pm-12:30pm

Indiana War Memorial

55 E Michigan St

Indianapolis, IN

Rockin' on Main

Friday, May 24, 5:00pm-10:00pm

Main Street, Speedway, IN

North Main Street

Speedway, IN

Legends Day presented by Firestone

Saturday, May 25, 8:00am-3:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

Firestone Legends Day Concert Featuring Riley Green

Saturday, May 25, 7:00pm

Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

801 W. Washington St

Indianapolis, IN

Fishers Farmers Market

Saturday, May 25, 8:00am-12:00pm

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

6 Municipal Dr

Fishers, IN

Indy Eleven vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday, May 25, 7:00pm

Carroll Stadium

1001 West New York Street

Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Sunday, May 26, 12:00pm

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4790 W 16th St

Indianapolis, IN

