All the Race Weekend Festivities and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 24 through Sunday, May 26, 2024 plus Memorial Day. This week: All the Race Weekend Festivities and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Miller Lite Carb Day
Friday, May 24, 8:00am-6:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service
Friday, May 24, 12:00pm-12:30pm
55 E Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN
Rockin' on Main
Friday, May 24, 5:00pm-10:00pm
North Main Street
Speedway, IN
Legends Day presented by Firestone
Saturday, May 25, 8:00am-3:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN
Firestone Legends Day Concert Featuring Riley Green
Saturday, May 25, 7:00pm
Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
801 W. Washington St
Indianapolis, IN
Fishers Farmers Market
Saturday, May 25, 8:00am-12:00pm
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
6 Municipal Dr
Fishers, IN
Indy Eleven vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday, May 25, 7:00pm
1001 West New York Street
Indianapolis, IN
Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Sunday, May 26, 12:00pm
4790 W 16th St
Indianapolis, IN