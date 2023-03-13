Ambassador Ken Adelman, Author of “Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours that Ended the Cold War”

Ambassador Ken Adelman is a legend in the arms control community. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we interview Amb. Adelman about his book “Reagan at Reykjavik: Forty-Eight Hours that Ended the Cold War.” It is a brilliant, insider’s account of the 1986 summit between President Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev (the leader of the Soviet Union). If you love Cold War history, then it doesn’t get any better than this absolute page turner.

