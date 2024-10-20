New!
Andrew Horning, Libertarian candidate for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat
October 20, 2024
It's up to you who will represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate beginning next year. Current Senator Mike Braun is running for governor rather than seeking a second, six-year term. That announcement scrambled Hoosier politics. Running to succeed him are Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Valerie McCray and Libertarian Andrew Horning.
Horning is no stranger to Indiana ballots. He's a longtime Libertarian who has run for governor and for Senate in previous years. He tells /wish-TV Government Reporter, Garrett Bergquist, he's running against what he calls an unconstitutional two-party system.