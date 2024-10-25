New!
Are you ready for it? Swifties learn about great female drivers thanks to Bell Racing Helmets
October 25, 2024
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Do you have a Swiftie in your life? Lindsey Hennig from Bell Racing Helmets is in studio to tell us about a very special project to teach all the Taylor Swift fans flooding into Indianapolis, about legendary women in motorsports. Find out how you can own a very unique Tay-Tay tribute souvenir, that will help Women in Motorsports North America organization.