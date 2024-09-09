Author Giles Milton, “The Stalin Affair: The Impossible Alliance that Won the War”

He was a mass murderer, a dictator, a man in a constant state of paranoia, but Stalin was also one of the most effective leaders during World War II. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, acclaimed author Giles Milton discusses his new book “The Stalin Affair: The Impossible Alliance that Won the War."





