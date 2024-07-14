Balancing Love and Responsibility: Peggy Neale’s Caregiving Story

More American workers are taking on caregiving duties in their personal lives and their overall wellness is being impacted because of it. Join us as we sit down with Peggy Neale, a dedicated caregiver for her 59-year-old relative with Down syndrome. Peggy opens up about her heartfelt journey, sharing invaluable insights and experiences. But that's not all—Peggy's workplace, Securian Financial, has recently unveiled a groundbreaking study on caregiving. We'll dive into the findings, uncovering how this research highlights the challenges and rewards faced by caregivers.

Show notes:

www.Joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

https://www.securian.com/about-us/newsroom/news-releases/survey-finds-caregivers-working-full-time-expect-employer-support.html