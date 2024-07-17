BAPS Charities Hosts In the Joy of Others Walk

n July 27, 2024, BAPS Charities will host its annual “In the Joy of Others: Walk” in Greenwood, IN. The event will see participation from youth to seniors, all united for a common cause. This walk promotes a healthier lifestyle and serves as a reminder of the positive impact that collective efforts can have in addressing local needs and challenges.

BAPS Charities is a global nonprofit organization focusing on various humanitarian initiatives, including healthcare, education, environmental conservation, and disaster aid. They organize over 1,000 walkathons across North America, medical camps benefiting over 130,000 people, blood drives, disaster aid programs, and other services.

The theme of the walk, “In the Joy of Others,” promotes a message of helping the community. Participants of all ages, from the young to the old, unite for the common cause of selfless service. In alignment with this ethos, many leaders, including the Mayor of Greenwood, will attend, all of whom have helped drive positive change.

Neha S. Patel, a volunteer with BAPS Charities, joined us to share more about the event. She emphasized the joy and fulfillment that comes from volunteering and being part of an initiative that benefits so many in the community.

For more information, visit BAPS Charities’ website.