Behind the Scenes of “Twister” with Helen Hunt

Helen Hunt has enjoyed a distinguished career not only as an award-winning actor, but as an accomplished writer, director, and producer. As an actress, her extensive and diverse body of work includes roles in film, theater, and television including the iconic role of Dr. Jo Thornton-Harding in "Twister."

Life.Style.Live's Felicia Michelle sat down with Helen Hunt ahead of a whirlwind experience where you can watch a special screening of the iconic film Twister, followed by an exclusive live interview and audience Q&A with Academy Award-winning actress Helen Hunt September 29th at the Murat Theatre.

Witness the storm-chasing adventure on the big screen once more and delve into the making of this thrilling blockbuster. Hear behind-the-scenes stories, insights, and personal anecdotes directly from Helen Hunt herself.