BE&O August 6, 2023 – SBA Development Programs, New Mentoring software, and Branding and Marketing for black owned businesses
On this episode of the Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast: We are Getting Started with Sharon Harvey, SBA Indiana Sr. Outreach & Marketing Specialist, who tells us about the development programs the department offers. We find some new mentoring software created right here in Indianapolis. And we talk a walk down Indiana Avenue with Sampson Levingston to find the beginnings of black business in Indiana.