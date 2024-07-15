BE&O July 14, 2024 – Bravia Services, Rally Conference, and Real Estate Opportunities

On this episode of the Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast: July’s Vendor of the Month from the Indianapolis office of Minority and Women Business Development is a service-disabled veteran owned small business founded by Doug Heath. Christopher Day, the CEO of Elevate Ventures talks about this year’s Rally Innovation Conference. And, we talk about real estate opportunities.

