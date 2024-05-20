New!
BE&O May 19, 2024 – Export Development, Kaiban Kids, and Empowering Business Owners
On this episode of the Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast: May is World trade Month so we’re Getting Started by introducing you to an expert who helps small business go global. Find out how a local business leader is bringing Chinese culture and language to children to further creativity and inclusion. And we talk to the President of the National Association of Black Accountants to see how the organization is helping empower business owners.