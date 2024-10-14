BE&O Podcast – Access to Capital – Neighborhood Economic Development Efforts

Many community organizations are offering help to their small business neighbors through education and events where they can find resources to help them access capital.

As part of its residential and economic development efforts, the Martindale Brightwood Community Development Corporation is holding a Real Estate Lender Fair - Wednesday, October 16th - from 5pm to 7pm at the Brightwood Plaza on north Sherman Drive.

It's a free event for first-time home buyers, investors, and business owners looking for information about expanding in the neighborhood.