BE&O Podcast – Access to Capital – New Hope of Indiana
September 30, 2024
Many businesses and organizations are looking at non-traditional ways to 'Access Capital.' WISH-TV is partnering with 'LISC-Indianapolis' for the annual 'Love Thy Neighborhood Awards'. The awards celebrate and recognize 'game changers' in the community as they help transform their neighborhoods and improve 'livability' throughout Indianapolis. Today we salute 'New Hope of Indiana', this years 'People's Choice' award winner.