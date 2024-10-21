Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Podcasts > Business, Equity and Opportunities Podcast with Scott Sander

BE&O Podcast – Access to Capital – Sweeties Candy Boutique

New!

BE&O Podcast – Access to Capital – Sweeties Candy Boutique

October 21, 2024

Sweeties Candy Boutique and Emporium is in Brownsburg. The company specializes in vintage candy.

 Tiffany Johnson Bass owns it and was one of many local businesspeople who were on hand at this year's 'Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day' event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

She took time to talk with us about her business and how the IBE 'Business Training Initiative' has help her develop a her passion into a 'sweet success'. 