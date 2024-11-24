BE&O Podcast – Getting Started – How Small Business Works

We're 'Getting Started' with a look at a post-high school education program that is helping young adults learn how small business works.

For a young adult who wants to learn about how small business works and become an expert craftsman in specific areas of marketing, such as social media, digital storytelling and audio/video creation, there’s no better place than Vertical Immersive! Beginning in their 2nd year, students enjoy paid work experience at Vertical Studios or an external organization in their area of interest. They graduate with a resume boasting real-world work experience, and a portfolio to prove it.