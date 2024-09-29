BE&O Podcast – Getting Started – Ugwuma Enterprise Challenge and the Nigerian based Ugwumba Center for Leadership Development in Africa

Independence Day in Nigeria is celebrated on October 1st. It marks the day that Nigeria gained its independence from British rule. For more than 6 decades the United States has enjoyed a strong partnership with Nigeria, built on shared interests and values. Nigeria is west Africa’s most populated country and has one of the largest economies on the continent... And has a strong emphasis on entrepreneurship. Last month, during the Innopower Minority Business Week at Rally, we sat down with one of Nigeria’s most renowned entrepreneurs and philanthropists, the founder of the Ugwumba center for leadership development.