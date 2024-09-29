BE&O Podcast – Success Story – Black female-owned business making a difference in Downtown

This month brought a celebration of a much anticipated reopening of a historic even venue long known as Buggs Temple. Built back in the early 1900's as a religious gathering place, it played an important part of the black community living in the Indiana Avenue neighborhood. It is now Canal Pointe. Cebronica Luft is an event planner and owner of Pavilion 360 Event Group. She has big plans to return the building, and the area around the canal, back into a community gathering place.