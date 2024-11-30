BE&O Podcast – Success Story – PRI Show 2024

The Performance Racing Industry, better known as PRI, has held its business-to-business tradeshow in Indianapolis for the past 18 years. No surprise that it's now headquartered on Main Street in Speedway.

The PRI Tradeshow is considered the world's largest gathering of motorsports professionals and brings a sizeable economic impact to Indianapolis.

We sat down with Michael Good, president of PRI, for our checkered flag segment: the success story.