BE&O Podcast – This Week in Business – Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day

Last weekend, the Circle City Classic rolled into town providing great football. It was also provided opportunities for the city's business community to shine.

One of the popular events that took place at Lucas Oil Stadium was the Circle City Classic Entrepreneur Day hosted by Indiana Black Expo and Innopower.

IBE has 12 chapters throughout the state providing year-round services. This year the Ft. Wayne chapter included the IBE Business Training Institute in their offerings.

Alice Watson, president and CEO of IBE and Joe Jordan, president of the IBE Ft. Wayne chapter filled us in on the expansion.