New!
BE&O Podcast – This Week in Business – New Elevate Ventures Building
December 03, 2024
This week in business brings news of a big move for Elevate Ventures which is now in its new location at one Virginia Avenue.
During this year' s Rally Innovation Conference, Christopher Day and Emil Ekiyor stopped by our booth. We had a chance to talk with them about their partnership and thoughts on the future. During that exchange, they shared news about the new location and how it connects to the community.