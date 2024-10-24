Best trick-or-treat items for kids with allergies

Halloween is right around the corner, which means children will soon be knocking on doors shouting “trick-or-treat.” But while many are eager to indulge in their candy haul, consideration should be made for children with food allergies.During Tuesday’s Daybreak, I talked with with April Kleber, a registered dietitian with Community Health Network, to discuss the importance of choosing allergy-friendly treats this season.

As more families become aware of food allergies, the Teal Pumpkin Project—a movement to offer non-food treats for trick-or-treaters—continues to gain popularity. This simple step helps ensure that every child can take part in the Halloween fun without the worry.

For more advice on creating an allergy-friendly Halloween, catch the full interview with April or click here.