Biden Tries to Reassure Democrats
July 08, 2024
President Biden tried to contain the fallout following the fallout inside the Democratic party following his debate against Donald Trump. CNN’s Pricilla Alvarez has more on the President’s recent meeting with Democratic governors and our political team discusses the situation.
We hear from two candidates tryi8gn to upset Jennifer McCormick’s preferred pick for Lieutenant Governor.
And our political team looks ahead to a busy state Democratic convention.