Black Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer’s

New research sheds light on a critical issue affecting older Black Americans, a lack of awareness about Alzheimer’s disease.

Older Black Americans are two to three times more likely to die from Alzheimer’s disease than other races, according to a study of Black Americans in Indianapolis over the age of 55.

The study was funded by NIH/National Institute on Aging, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Academy of Communication in Health.

Research also revealed how the disease starts is different in Black Americans due to a combination of genetics, environment, stigma, and vascular health.

The research team believes education efforts at an early age are the key to recognizing signs of the disease in Black individuals.

The study serves as a baseline for what can be done to bridge the disparities gap in Indianapolis.

The solution is not “one size fits all” and will take time, but having access to information and treatment from providers and clinics is the first step.

A strategy people can start today is to focus on prevention through healthy lifestyle choices.