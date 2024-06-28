Black luminaries Breaking barriers in classical music

Two exceptional local musicians are making waves, proving that classical music is a universal language that transcends racial boundaries.

Classical music is taking on a transformative dimension as pipe organist Wolff von Roos and pianist Teneh Karimeo are paving the way for a new generation of Black musicians in the classical world.

According to a 2023 study published by the League of American Orchestras, Black musicians only made up 2.4% of orchestra musicians nationwide.

Not only do these two musicians excel in their craft, but they are also driven to nurture the younger generation.

Karimeo and von Roos both actively advocate for a more diverse and inclusive classical music community.