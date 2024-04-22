Bob Ryan, Sports Columnist Emeritus for the Boston Globe

Bob Ryan is one of the most famous and respected sportswriters of the past 50 years. You’ve seen him on TV and (if you’re smart) you follow him on X, and this week he is our guest on the “Leaders and Legends” podcast. We discuss Larry Bird, “Deflategate”, the impact of Caitlin Clark, and a whole bunch more. It was like having the sports page all to myself…hope you enjoy our conversation.

Sponsors

• Veteran Strategies

• NFP - A leading insurance broker and consultant

• Garmong Construction

• Crowne Plaza Downtown Indianapolis Historic Union Station

About Veteran Strategies

‘Leaders and Legends’ is brought to you by Veteran Strategies—your local veteran business enterprise specializing in media relations, crisis communications, public outreach, and digital photography. Learn more at www.veteranstrategies.com.