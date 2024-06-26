New!
Building a culture of health and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30, 2024. This week Building a culture of health and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair
June 27 - June 30
Indiana Convention Center, Halls J and K
100 S Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival
June 28, 6:00pm
1001 W. New York St.
Indianapolis, IN
Spark!Fishers Street Fair & Parade
June 24 – June 29
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
6 Municipal Dr
Fishers, IN
Haynes Apperson Festival
June 27 – June 29, 5:00pm-11:00pm
Foster Park
721 W. Superior St.
Kokomo, IN
Give Peace A Chance: The Art of John Lennon Exhibition
Through July 6, 10:00am-6:00pm
110 S. Main St.
Zionsville, IN
International Ventriloquism & Arts Festival
June 28 - June 30, 7:00pm
24 N Washington St
Spencer, IN
19th Annual Hendricks County Rib-Fest & BBQ
June 29, 10:00am-10:00pm
H Fairgrounds 1900 E. Main St
Danville, IN
Blues, Beers, & BBQ
June 29, 6:00pm-10:00pm
11623 E. Washington St.
Cumberland, IN
Savannah Bananas
June 27 - June 29, 7:00pm
501 West Maryland Street
Indianapolis, IN
LatinX Pride 2024
June 29
6259 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN