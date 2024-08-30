Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024. This week: BUTTER Fine Art Fair and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

BUTTER Fine Art Fair

August 29 - September 01

The Stutz

1060 North Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN

NHRA US Nationals

August 28 - September 02

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

10267 US Highway 136

Brownsburg, IN

Garden and Grow

Friday, August 30, 9:00am

Holliday Park

6363 Spring Mill Rd

Indianapolis, IN

Art in the Park Community Enrichment and Music Festival

Saturday, August 31, 12:00pm-8:00pm

MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park

2450 Conservatory Drive

Indianapolis, IN

The Rhythm of Culture Music and Dance Festival

Saturday, August 31, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Broad Ripple Park

1426 Broad Ripple Ave.

Indianapolis, IN

RichhFest

Saturday, August 31, 12:00pm-11:00pm

THE MARILYN ROSE CENTER

205 E Palmer Street

Indianapolis, IN

Slovenski Festival 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2:00pm-8:00pm

Slovenian National Home

2717 W. 10th St.

Indianapolis, IN

Muncie PRIDE 2024

Saturday, August 31, 2:00pm-7:00pm

Cannon Commons

600 S Walnut St

Muncie, IN

Fishers Blues Fest

August 31 – September 1

Nickel Plate District Amphitheater

6 Municipal Dr

Fishers, IN

SOUL FOOD: THE R&B PICNIC + FESTIVAL

Saturday, August 31, 2:00pm–10:00pm

Military Park

601 W New York St

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar