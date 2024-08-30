New!
BUTTER Fine Art Fair and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar!
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024. This week: BUTTER Fine Art Fair and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!
Events mentioned in this episode:
BUTTER Fine Art Fair
August 29 - September 01
1060 North Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN
NHRA US Nationals
August 28 - September 02
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
10267 US Highway 136
Brownsburg, IN
Garden and Grow
Friday, August 30, 9:00am
6363 Spring Mill Rd
Indianapolis, IN
Art in the Park Community Enrichment and Music Festival
Saturday, August 31, 12:00pm-8:00pm
MacAllister Amphitheater at Garfield Park
2450 Conservatory Drive
Indianapolis, IN
The Rhythm of Culture Music and Dance Festival
Saturday, August 31, 12:00pm-5:00pm
1426 Broad Ripple Ave.
Indianapolis, IN
RichhFest
Saturday, August 31, 12:00pm-11:00pm
205 E Palmer Street
Indianapolis, IN
Slovenski Festival 2024
Saturday, August 31, 2:00pm-8:00pm
2717 W. 10th St.
Indianapolis, IN
Muncie PRIDE 2024
Saturday, August 31, 2:00pm-7:00pm
600 S Walnut St
Muncie, IN
Fishers Blues Fest
August 31 – September 1
Nickel Plate District Amphitheater
6 Municipal Dr
Fishers, IN
SOUL FOOD: THE R&B PICNIC + FESTIVAL
Saturday, August 31, 2:00pm–10:00pm
601 W New York St
Indianapolis, IN