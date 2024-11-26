Can We See Again?

At the tail end of the 10th chapter of Mark’s Gospel, Jesus is approached by a blind man named Bartimaeus whose sight he restored. This, however, is more than a simple miracle story. It carries deep meanings that are revealed as we consider this story in light of other things Jesus said and taught. While one man is healed of his physical blindness, perhaps others may be healed of their spiritual blindness? This episode explores these themes. In the meantime, if you’d like to learn more about Northwood Christian Church, please visit our website at www.indyncc.org. If you’d like to donate, please follow this link: https://giv.li/ub25h8. If you’d like to join our mailing/emailing list, please write in to admin@indyncc.org.