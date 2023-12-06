Cancer survivor talks inspiration behind ‘Baking Memories 4 Kids’

Frank Squeo is a businessman, philanthropist, cancer survivor, and founder of Baking Memories 4 Kids.

In 2007, his life took an unexpected turn when he discovered a lump in his neck while vacationing with a friend.

This moment led him on a journey filled with doctor’s appointments, biopsies, and the fear of the unknown.

The lump turned out to be an advanced form of testicular cancer, close to reaching his brain.

Three months of grueling chemotherapy followed, during which he received support from his doctors, friends, and family.

This experience opened his eyes to the countless children battling life-threatening illnesses, and he realized that his cancer had a purpose.

In 2012, after conquering cancer, he founded Baking Memories 4 Kids.

By selling the same chocolate chip cookies he had gifted to customers for years, he sends these brave children and their families on all-expense-paid vacations to Florida’s theme parks.

While these trips can’t erase their ordeals, they offer a respite, a chance to create cherished memories, much like the ones that sustained him during his own cancer battle.