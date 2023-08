This week we answer a listener question and discuss the recent article by Kat McGowan, titled “Hospital-at-home' trend means family members must be caregivers-ready or not’”. If you are caring for someone who could need hospital care in the future, you’ll want to check out this episode and learn more about this option of care!

www.joyshouse.org

www.caregivercrossingradio.org

Tina@joyshouse.org

Read the article mentioned in today's show