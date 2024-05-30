Looking for something fun to do this weekend? You’re in the right place! WISH-TV Events manager, Allan Haw, has a calendar full of things for you to do! Here’s what’s happening for the weekend of Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2, 2024. This week: We’re celebrating Earth Day EVERY day and more from the WISH-TV Community Calendar! Let’s make it a great weekend and find out what’s going on “IN the Community”!

Events mentioned in this episode:

Earth Day Indiana Festival

June 1, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Garfield Park

2345 Pagoda Drive

Indianapolis, IN

Clays for a Cause

May 31, 7:30am-1:00pm

Indiana Gun Club

14926E 113th St

Fishers, IN

Party in the Park

May 31, 3:00pm-6:00pm

Mulberry Fields Park

9645 Whitestown Road

Zionsville, IN

Cool Creek Concert Series

Fridays May 31 – August 2, 6:00pm-9:15pm

Cool Creek Park

2000 E 151st Street

Carmel, IN

Summer Soundtracks

May 31, 6:00pm-8:00pm

August 17, 6:00pm-8:00pm

Arbuckle Acres Park

200 N Green Street

Brownsburg, IN

Popcorn and Punchlines 2025

May 31, 6:15pm-9:00pm

IMMI Conference Center

18880 N East Street

Westfield, IN

Walk It Out America

June 01, 7:00am

White River State Park

801 W. Washinton St.

Indianapolis, IN

Brick Fest Live

June 1 – June 2

Indiana Convention Center

100 S Capitol Ave

Indianapolis, IN

Moon Drops Distillery Mash Bash 2024

June 01, 12:00pm-5:00pm

Moon Drops Distillery

738 West Broadway Street

Fortville, IN

JoCo Pours in the Park

June 01, 12:00pm-4:00pm

Johnson County Park

2949 East North Street

Nineveh, IN 46164

4th Annual Putts & Pints | A Habitat Fundraiser

June 01, 3:00pm

Hotel Tango

702 Virginia Ave

Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV Community Calendar