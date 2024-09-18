Celebrating Faith and Culture at Indy Serb Fest

Indy Serb Fest’s mission is to preserve, promote, and nurture the Orthodox Christian Faith and Serbian culture.

The festival is an opportunity to share heritage and have some family fun.

Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church invites you to their Annual INDY SERB FEST, on September 14th, with authentic Serbian food, beer and wine, live music, dancing, and kids’ activities.

Admission to the festival is free

Entrees for purchase include; roasted Lamb, sarma (Serbian stuffed cabbage), cevaps (Serbian sausage), burek (Serbian meat pastry), and hot dogs.

Amazing desserts include; palacinke (Serbian crepe), krofne (Serbian doughnut), baklava, strudel, cookies, and so much more.

The festival takes place at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church (7855 Marsh Rd., Indianapolis IN 46278).

he fun runs from Noon to 10 p.m.Saint Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church and its charitable efforts will be benefited from the energies of this festival. Hope to see you there!